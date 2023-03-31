CNN host and political commentator Van Jones is coming is the next speaker in CHI St. Joseph Children's Health’s "Conversations about Healthy Communities" series.

Jones, who is also an Emmy Award-winning producer and New York Times best-selling author, will give his talk at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St. in Lancaster, on Tuesday, April 25. His discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m., but VIP ticket holders can join Joins at a reception at 8:30 p.m. in The Commons on Vine inside the Convention Center.

General admission tickets are $35 plus a fee, and VIP tickets are $75 plus a fee.

Topics of Jones’ discussion include his vision of a health community, challenges he witnessed as communities worked to become healthier, empowering cultures and how communities locally and across the U.S. can strive to create environments where every child, resident and family can thrive.

Jones’ talk will mark the ninth installment of the conversation series. Previous speakers include NBA legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, best-selling author Mitch Albom, ambassador and human rights activist Samantha Power, chef and humanitarian José Andres, and others.

To order tickets, click here.