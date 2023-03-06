Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, March 5.

1. ClubTwenty3 to close ahead of planned sale

The former Juke Box nightclub spot in Manheim Township, which had been listed for sale in the fall, was sold for $1.2 million; it will be developed into Bier Hall Brewing sometime after its closure. ClubTwenty3's last event will be a '70s and '80s-themed dance party on Saturday.

2. Lancaster man charged after 3-year-old overdoses on drug-laced chocolate

According to Manheim Township police, the child ate a candy bar that was laced with psychedelic mushrooms on Feb. 16 and was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital after experiencing dizziness and vomiting. Shahi Pressley, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

3. York Energy storage aims to build dam on 1,000 acres in York County

After similar projects were scrapped after public pushback in 1990 and 2011, York Energy Storage LLC has applied with a federal agency to run a feasibility study for a dam and power turbine on the Susquehanna River in Chanceford Township in York County.

The LLC's leaders have stated the dam would act as green renewable energy that could benefit billions, but opponents have pointed out that 30 properties would be displaced and that both local fish populations and outdoor recreation could be adversely affected.

4. LGH cited for multiple violations in patient care by health officials

Just under two weeks ago, PennLive reported that Lancaster General Hospital was recently hit with infractions for mistakes made during patient care, including operating on the wrong leg and employees violating hand-hygiene rules.

5. Station House Tavern & Sports Bar reopening in Manheim Township

The popular sports bar, which closed near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, is slated to reopen this Friday with a new operator. Other than some new menu items and a bit of freshening up, the Station House's theme will largely stay the same.