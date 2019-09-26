Bowmansville Days
Thursday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds ahead of a warm weekend in Lancaster County. 

Today's high is 81, dropping down to a low of 49 tonight. 

A "relatively weak" cold front will come through central Pennsylvania today, bringing showers through the region, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

But Lancaster County should steer clear of any heavy showers, though there is a 20% chance of rain. 

Temperatures will climb back into the high-80s this weekend, with a high of 88 on Saturday. 

Rain is possible this weekend, but the likelihood of showers will stay under 20%. 