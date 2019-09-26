Thursday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds ahead of a warm weekend in Lancaster County.
Today's high is 81, dropping down to a low of 49 tonight.
A "relatively weak" cold front will come through central Pennsylvania today, bringing showers through the region, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
But Lancaster County should steer clear of any heavy showers, though there is a 20% chance of rain.
Thursday - September 26, 2019 @ 630 AM EDT: A relatively weak cold front will push through the region today bringing a few hour period with numerous showers across the northwest half of the state, and just scattered afternoon showers across the southeast. #CTPWX #PAWX pic.twitter.com/g6WAENWAqz— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 26, 2019
Temperatures will climb back into the high-80s this weekend, with a high of 88 on Saturday.
Rain is possible this weekend, but the likelihood of showers will stay under 20%.