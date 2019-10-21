The Orionid meteor shower is visible from Earth from Oct. 21 to 23, with mornings being the best time to watch, according to EarthSky, an astronomy-based website. Tuesday morning will be the peak time.

Lancaster County may not have the best luck seeing it, however. AccuWeather predicts that Monday night into Tuesday morning will be "rather cloudy."

The weather is forecasted to be less cloudy for Tuesday night going into Wednesday.

The Orionid meteor shower comes from debris from Halley's comet, and is known as one of the brightest showers of the year.

EarthSky says that on a moonless night, one could see 10 to 15 meteors in a given hour.

Meteor-watching tips

Meteor shower watchers are advised to watch from under a place that covers the moon, such as a pavilion or a barn, that blocks out the moon's brightness from sight.

The moon phase for Tuesday is in its last quarter, which means that the moon will be bright when visible.

The best time to watch will be a few hours before dawn.

Remaining astronomical events in 2019

- Taurids (small) meteor shower, Nov. 5 to 6

- Full beaver moon, Nov. 12

- Leonids meteor shower, Nov. 17

- Full cold moon, Dec. 12

- Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

- Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22