A “for lease” sign went up over the weekend at Four54 Grill in Lancaster, the first public notice of the restaurant's demise, which came more than a month after its owner said he decided to close following an online furor over one of his since-deleted Facebook posts.

Just before owner Leigh Menkes was preparing to reopen Tuesday, June 9, amid nationwide protests over police brutality, people began highlighting a post on his personal Facebook page a week or two previous in which a line of protesters blocking a street were depicted as bowling pins.

“To me, that was a direct assault on the stupidity of putting yourself in front of cars. That was taken completely out of context, and from that I became a racist,” Menkes said Wednesday in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline. “The things I'm accused of are exactly opposite of what I've stood for my whole life.”

While Menkes said he meant the post to show the danger of blocking a street, others saw it as an invitation to run protesters over, a sentiment that elicited widespread online criticism that spread to the restaurant's own Facebook page, restaurant review sites and social media pages of groups that had previously supported Four54 Grill.

“Owner is a racist misogynist. Don't patronize this place of business. Also their food is as disgusting and basic as their ideals,” wrote one person in a review posted June 8 on Yelp. Another Yelp review from June 6 came from someone who said they were treated rudely by staff and then saw a rat running through the restaurant, before adding: “I think the owner is racist too?”

In addition to the suddenly negative reviews of his restaurant and his food — which Menkes noted came during a time when the restaurant was completely closed — Menkes said he got threats from people who said he should be run over or punched in the throat.

Menkes said he quickly posted an apology on the restaurant's website, but as the criticism continued, the possibility of protesters coming to the restaurant prompted him to call it quits just before he planned to reopen and try to recoup losses from being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can't invest $10,000 into reopening if they're going to put protesters around the building so that people couldn't get in,” he said.

Next steps

Menkes, who has owned the restaurant since 2012, said he is hopeful about being able to sell it, but doesn't think he'll be able to get what he thinks it is worth. For himself, the 56-year-old Menkes said he isn't sure what he will do next, but knows it won't be in the food industry.

And while Menkes says he isn't bitter, the Ephrata resident said he is still smarting from being the brunt of what he saw as an online pile-on that painted him as a racist who doesn't deserve to own a restaurant.

“They justify their actions because they're making the rules, so even if it's something that's not racist, if they say it's racist — and everybody's in this emotional state of looking for somebody to hate — everybody jumps on board,” he said.

Noah Miller, who was among those who highlighted Menkes Facebook posts, said the restaurant's closing is “a bit of a shame” since he would rather have seen a dialogue and some mutual understanding.

“So, was it a win? Not really. Everyone loses here,” said Miller, who lives three blocks away. “Four54 has closed in dishonor, BLM/local protests are catching the blame when it seems unlikely they were the main cause, and the community has a vacant business as we enter what may be a very long recession.”