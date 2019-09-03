The westbound lanes of Route 283 in Mount Joy Township are closed as emergency crews handle the scene of a multi-vehicle crash.
A tractor trailer and eight or nine other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications supervisor.
The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. near Cloverleaf Road, the supervisor said.
Two people were taken to an area hospital, and two people were treated at the scene, according to the supervisor.
Officials are also cleaning up a diesel fuel spill from the tractor-trailer.