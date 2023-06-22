The clock is now ticking on a deadline to appeal a Commonwealth Court ruling in favor of the School District of Lancaster and five other Pennsylvania districts that declared the state’s current system for funding public school districts unconstitutional.

Rep. Bryan Cutler, a Republican from Peach Bottom, and Senate President Pro-Tempore Kim Ward have 30 days – until July 21 – to file an appeal to Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s Feb. 7 ruling that the current model for funding public school districts is unconstitutional.

Wednesday, Jubelirer denied a motion for post-trial relief filed in February by Cutler and Ward that claimed several errors in her 786-page ruling.

In a joint statement with Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, Ward said the Commonwealth Court decision is still being reviewed and they have yet to determine if an appeal is necessary.

“Regardless, following the initial ruling by the Court in February, we began to undertake an examination of all aspects of our education system and are currently continuing that review,” wrote Ward and Pittman. “Evolving and changing our education system to address the needs of students must be done holistically and should not, and will not, be accomplished solely through more state dollars.”

Cutler did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In her 14-page response Wednesday, Jubelirer wrote that “the Court discerns no reversible error” and now “tasks respondents with the challenge of delivering a system of public education that the Pennsylvania Constitution requires.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro has been quoted by several news outlets saying that he expects his Republican colleagues will let the motion stand.

Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center, defense for the petitioners in the lawsuit, said they are heartened by Jubelirer’s response.

“Our school children cannot wait any longer,” the organizations wrote. “The work must start now, with significant new investments for underfunded public schools in low-wealth communities in this year’s state budget.”