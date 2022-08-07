Clio Health pulls out of project at former Lancaster Stockyards [Lancaster Watchdog]

Clio Health is no longer involved in the unfinished $45 million building under construction since 2016 at the former Lancaster Stockyards site in Lancaster city.

The news comes following years of delays with little explanation to the public. A new tenant is expected to occupy the building, according to developer Robert Redcay. Redcay, however, is not ready to reveal who that is or when they will move in.

Redcay, principal of Brook Farms Development II LLC, which owns the property, declined to discuss his plans for the 144,000-square-foot building that sits on 18 acres at 1250 Marshall Ave. Redcay also is an investor in the parent company of the failed Clio Health project, which includes several other investors. At one point investors included about 20 physicians, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported. Lancaster County tax records list Clio Health founder Essam Abadir as Brook Farms Development’s contact for the Marshall Avenue building.

In early pitches to officials, the Clio Health building was touted as bringing at least 100 new well-paying jobs to the city when completed. The facility was never outfitted and has stood empty for four years, with the developer pushing back deadlines.

Redcay said Tuesday he has a new tenant but declined to elaborate. He also declined to discuss his plans for the building.

In response to an inquiry from LNP | LancasterOnline, Clio Health’s chief product officer confirmed Wednesday that the company is no longer involved with 1250 Marshall Ave., but said Clio Health, now referred to as Clio GO, still intended to pursue projects that transform health care through technology.

Timeline: Clio Health December 2011: The Lancaster city planning commission grants final approval for a 76,578-square-foot office building for the former Lancaster Stockyards, along Marshall Avenue on the north edge of the city. The name of the company is not revealed, but months later city officials say it was engineering firm Parsons Brinckerhoff, which ended up going to Schaum’s Corner instead.

February 2012: Tim Harrison, manager of Stockyards Development Inc. says the mystery company involved in the $20 million Stockyards building project has pulled out. The name is not revealed.

January 2015: Essam Abadir, Aspire Venture's founder and managing director, seeks to buy county-owned office space in East Hempfield Township and outlines his idea for an advanced health care campus. The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners declines Aspire's offer.

July 2015: The city zoning hearing board approve plans for a medical facility and hotel at the former Lancaster Stockyards.

February 2016: Harrison, local developer Robert Redcay and two architects go before the city's historical commission for a conceptual discussion of a building that would be built on Marshall Avenue near North Plum Street and Juliette Avenue in the city. Plans depict a 140,000-square-foot, four-story building intended to evoke three older red buildings on the left, right and middle connected by glass and lighter colored materials in a modern style. In an interview, Aspire, described as a Lancaster venture capital firm specializing in tech investments, says it plans to build an advanced health care facility at the former Lancaster Stockyards. It anticipates completion by the first quarter of 2017.

May 2016: Harrison sells the Lancaster Stockyard site to acquire a minor stake in Aspire Smart Health Lancaster. Harrison, a Staten Island, New York, developer, said he doesn’t want to sell the property. But the only way that Aspire Smart Health Lancaster, a subsidiary of Aspire Universal, will come to the site is if it can own it. To be named Clio Health Lancaster, the planned hospital is expected to create at least 100 jobs when completed. Aspire Smart Health says physician interest is so strong that it is considering a second building of 35,000 square feet that would cost $9.5 million to construct. A hotel is also a possibility. Aspire Smart Health hopes to open the first building in mid to late 2017.

Aug. 10, 2016: Construction begins on a high-touch, high-tech facility for personalized medicine after eight years of efforts to develop the site.

Jan. 1, 2018: Executives of Clio Health and Clio Health Lancaster are fired. One of them sues for unpaid salary and insurance two months later.

April 2018: LNP reports construction of the facility appears to have nearly come to a stop.

Clio Health replies to the report that it has postponed its spring 2018 opening to reassess its plans. A new opening date is set for on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Clio parent company Aspire Ventures sets up a fund with Lancaster General Health in April to raise $300 million to accelerate innovation for personalized devices and medical practices.

August 2020: Company officials decline to answer LNP | LancasterOnline questions about missed opening days and the future of the project.

“The initial plan was to do that through a brick-and-mortar facility on Marshall Avenue while also focusing on virtual care and other transformative technologies in which Aspire was an early and forward-thinking investor,” Victor Owuor, chief product officer for Clio GO, an Aspire company, wrote in an email. “However, the pandemic drove significant change in the health care landscape, particularly in accelerating the need for virtual care technologies and reducing the relative urgency for a brick and mortar facility.”

Clio Health is a subsidiary of Aspire Ventures, a tech venture capital company founded in Lancaster County by Abadir, who has described himself as a serial entrepreneur and inventor. He holds 21 patents in the areas of crypto-wallets, swarm transmission protocols, fractal encoding, and high-performance distributed and artificial intelligence systems. His most recent patent, for a secure distributed information system for public device authentication, was issued July 26. LNP | LancasterOnline attempted to contact Abadir at Aspire and received the emailed statement from Owuor.

Abadir also leads Aspire Venture Precision Medicine Fund, a $30 million fund that attempted to raise $270 million for tech investment in 2018. He was also listed as a director of Brook Farms Development, although LNP | LancasterOnline could not confirm that he still holds that position. Lancaster County court documents say that Aspire Ventures provided accounting services for Brook Farms at one point.

Redcay is still listed on Aspire Universal’s website as a group manager.

Owuor said that Abadir, in response to the changes in the health care landscape, directed all available resources towards “expediting the deployment of virtual care.”

“As a consequence, Aspire launched the Clio GO platform (in September 2020) in a purely virtual fashion, initially with Penn Medicine LGH for its HealthWorks practice,” Owuor said. “The Clio GO platform is developing and will be expanding nationwide in 2022-2023.”

Owuor said neither Abadir nor Aspire Smart Health Lancaster retain ownership in the Marshall Avenue property. He referred all inquiries about the property at Marshall Avenue to the owners, Brook Farms Development II LLC.

Clio Go is one of 14 different start-ups currently listed under Aspire Ventures umbrella.

Essentially the app acts as an interface between patients and health care providers using artificial intelligence to triage health issues and routes the patient to a vetted pool of providers. It also schedules consultations and includes ratings and reviews by patients. According to its website, the app also gives access to cash discounts to patients while enabling providers direct access to payments.

Grand vision

Aspire broke ground on the 1250 Marshall Avenue building in August 2016, with leaders saying they expected the “high-touch, high-tech facility dedicated to providing personalized medicine” to be completed by late 2017.

They said that because interest from physicians was so strong, they were also considering constructing a second building of 35,000 square feet on the site, as well as a hotel to serve patients and families.

Then, as progress appeared to slow, a lawsuit filed in March 2018 revealed that former Clio Health CEO Joe Frank and Clio Health Lancaster CEO Todd Lord were terminated at the beginning of the year. Lord said in April 2018 that they were let go because their positions were eliminated. That suit was settled out of court this April.

Clio Health’s new CEO, Steve Dailey, said in 2018 that the company had postponed the facility’s planned opening to reassess its approach due to “an acceleration of change in the local marketplace.” Dailey left Aspire and its subsidiaries, Smart Health Innovation Lab and Connexion, in 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Redcay, who says he is now the sole owner of the Marshall Avenue property, is involved in legal disputes with Lancaster city over a proposed neighboring development. In November, the city’s zoning hearing board gave Ben Lesher, the developer of a proposed $48 million apartment community on the former Stockyard Inn site at 1147 Lititz Pike, clearances needed to proceed through the municipal review process, over Redcay’s objections. In December Redcay appealed the zoning matter and in July he sued the city over the zoning.

