A Lancaster city clinic specializing in cleft and craniofacial conditions resumed normal operation Friday after a broken water main forced it to close for two days last week.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crew working on a project outside the clinic broke the main, sending about 8 inches of water rushing into the clinic’s basement.

Susan Scott, director of operations at the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic and Family Dental Center at 223 N. Lime St. said a wall was damaged along with machinery, a water heater and paper files.

PennDOT workers were filling in a void under a railroad bridge discovered under the street when they broke the main, city deputy public works director Matt Metzler told LNP on Thursday.

The workers were supposed to pour the concrete mix in phases over days so it could cure after each pour, he told LNP last week.

“They just went gangbusters,” Metzler said Thursday. “They didn’t follow the plan we talked about.”

Scott said the city’s and PennDOT’s immediate response to the incident resulted in the clinic reopening sooner than originally expected.

The city removed the sidewalk in front of the clinic, repaired washout from the main break and refilled voids under the surface, and installed a new sidewalk, Metzler said.

Scott said a water damage cleanup and restoration contractor was working to dry out the lower level of the building and assess the damage.

“Anything that the water touched has to be taken out,” she said Monday, adding that because the water was mixed with dirt and whatever else it encountered as it made its way into the basement, it’s considered contaminated.

She said an insurance claim will be made with PennDOT once the damage assessment is complete.

PennDOT plans to complete its work on North Lime Street by noon Tuesday, according to a department spokesman. North Lime Street between East Chestnut and East Walnut streets is scheduled to reopen Tuesday when the work is complete.