The Clinic for Special Children will more than triple its size, according to designs unveiled this afternoon for a new 28,062-square-foot facility near Intercourse.

The clinic also announced a $12.5 million fundraising effort to support the project in which it will move from Strasburg Township where it was founded 34 years ago. The new clinic is slated to open in the spring of 2024.

The new three-floor center will occupy a 10.27-acre site at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Hatville Road in Leacock Township. The facility is a larger, more spacious and more accessible version of the clinic’s original 8,889 square foot, traditional wooden peg-and-beam style building.

The nonprofit Clinic for Special Children provides comprehensive care and advanced laboratory services to children and adults, particularly those in Amish and Mennonite communities, who live with genetic or other complex medical disorders. Annually, the clinic provides services to more than 1,400 individuals from the United States and around the world.

The Clinic’s Executive Director Adam Heaps previously said the clinic’s patients are clustered along the eastern side of Lancaster County, and Leacock Township is more central than its current location and still within 30 minutes of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.