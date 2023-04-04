Idario Santos left everything he had in Brazil in 2005 with his wife, Soraya, and very ill child, Artur, in pursuit of hope offered by a clinic in Lancaster County.

At the Clinic for Special Children in Strasburg Township, the Santos family found a cure for Artur’s Maple Syrup Urine Disease, a severe genetic metabolic disorder that is fatal without treatment. He could find no treatment in Brazil.

“It was like opening the door for a new life,” Soraya Santos said of the treatment Artur received. “He was born again.”

The family, who now live in Pittsburgh, returned to Lancaster County on Tuesday, not for treatment but to celebrate the hope that it brought them and thousands of other families as the clinic unveiled plans to more than triple its size at a new 28,062-square-foot facility near Intercourse.

The clinic also announced a public fundraising effort to support the project in which it will move from Strasburg Township where it was founded 34 years ago to the new clinic in Leacock Township that is slated to open in the spring of 2024.

The $12.5 million project has raised $8.8 million already, including $1.5 million in donations of labor and materials. The full value of the donations are likely to be higher once they are calculated after completion, said Glen Zimmerman, chair of the in-kind gift committee.

About half of the project costs – $6.2 million – are for the building, Executive Director Adam Heaps told LNP | LancasterOnline. The clinic paid about $1 million for the land in September 2021.

The new three-floor center will occupy a 10.27-acre site at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Hatville Road in Leacock Township. The facility is a larger, more spacious and more accessible version of the clinic’s original 8,889-square-foot, traditional wooden peg-and-beam style building. The Strasburg Township facility employs about 35 people, Heaps said.

“We’re bursting at the seams,” he said.

The new facility will have the capacity to triple the staff and the number of individuals served.

The nonprofit provides comprehensive care and advanced laboratory services to children and adults, particularly those in Amish and Mennonite communities, who live with genetic or other complex medical disorders. Annually, the clinic provides services to more than 1,500 individuals.

Kevin Straus, medical director of the clinic, reflected Tuesday on what he has learned from the families he has treated, including the Santos family.

“Idario reminds us that hope is not so much a feeling but an act that demands our commitment and effort,” Straus said. “He and his family are living examples and it is they who have changed my life.”

Now, Artur, 21, who loves to cook international foods, is contemplating attending college and working in the medical field or another occupation that would help the community.

Straus said they have taught that the future of the clinic is not to be found in concrete bricks, mortar or glass.

“It resides in the hearts of the people who are served here and the hearts of their descendants for many generations to come,” Straus said. “This project is our promise to them… but we still need a building and there is still a lot of work to be done.”

The Clinic’s Executive Director Adam Heaps previously said the clinic’s patients are clustered along the eastern side of Lancaster County, and Leacock Township is more central than its current location and still within 30 minutes of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.