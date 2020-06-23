The Clinic for Special Children is looking to buy a roughly 10-acre site in Leacock Township where it hopes to move its entire operation.

But first it needs to have the land rezoned.

Adam Heaps, the clinic’s executive director, said the nonprofit has grown from 10 to 23 employees in the 10 years he’s been there. He added the number of patients continues to rise.

“We’ve really just outgrown the space,” Heaps said of the clinic, which has been in Strasburg Township for three decades fighting rare genetic diseases with an emphasis on Lancaster County’s Plain sect communities.

He said the clinic is under agreement to buy about 10 acres along Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) near the Hatville Road intersection in Leacock Township. The idea is to build there and move the entire operation, as collaboration between the doctors, lab staff, researchers and others is key to their work, Heaps said.

However, he noted that it’s still early in the process and a lot remains to be determined. The building hasn’t been designed, he said, so the total estimated cost hasn’t been determined — and while it would like to have most of the needed funds in hand before starting construction, it hasn’t begun a capital campaign yet.

“It will certainly be a number of years” before the clinic moves, Heaps said.

A public meeting on the request to rezone a 22-acre tract that would include the roughly 10 acres that is under agreement to be sold to the clinic is scheduled July 7. If approved, the tract would be rezoned from rural residential to rural village.

Leacock supervisors chairman Frank Howe said the lot is currently vacant land and, especially given the area’s large Plain community, the location “makes sense.”

“I have not heard anyone say anything negative about them coming here,” he said of the clinic.

Heaps said the clinic’s patients are clustered along the eastern side of Lancaster County, and Leacock Township would be more central than its current location and still within 30 minutes of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Today would have been our 2020 Lancaster Benefit Auction and we are thinking of everyone that would have attended! ❤️Dr. Vincent Carson, Pediatric Neurologist at the Clinic, shares about our work and impact.https://t.co/E851cDadYi#ClinicforSpecialChildren #Lancaster — Clinic for Special Children (@ClinicSpecChild) June 20, 2020

