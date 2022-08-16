Heat waves in Lancaster County are more than three times as likely today than they were 30 years ago and will become a near certainty 30 years from now due to climate change, according to data released by a national nonprofit Monday.

The model from Risk Factor, a climate prediction tool from the First Street Foundation, relies on a combination of data on surface temperatures, canopy cover, proximity to water and other factors to determine exposure of land to heat. The model also predicts how temperatures could change in the future due to carbon emissions.

“Our primary goal, really, is to quantify and communicate climate risk in a way that is easily accessible,” said Jeremy Porter, chief research officer at First Street. “We’re also able to say, ‘You remember those seven hottest days of this summer? Well, in 30 years, that’s going to become your 30 hottest days. Your hottest week really becomes your hottest month.’”

The tool defines a heat wave in Lancaster as three or more consecutive days when the heat index, a standard measurement combining temperature and humidity, rises above 101 F. By Risk Factor’s definition, the likelihood of a heat wave occurring stands at 56% this year, up from 17% 30 years ago, and will rise to 78% in 30 years, according to the model.

The projection for Lancaster’s 30-year heat wave likelihood ranks in the middle among its neighboring counties. Dauphin, Lebanon and Cecil counties have slightly higher risks of experiencing heat waves into the future, while Chester, York and Berks counties have equal or slightly lower risks.

Nationwide, an estimated 46% of the population experiences at least three consecutive days of 100-plus degree heat index values per year, a number that likely will rise to 63% over the next 30 years, according to a Washington Post analysis of the Risk Factor data.

According to Risk Factor’s prediction, the number of days of the year when the heat index in Lancaster exceeds 101 F will more than double in 30 years. This in turn will increase health risks due to excess heat, as well as energy costs for cooling homes.

“Our goal is to highlight the fact that in the near term, if you only look at the climate signals, we’re already starting to see dramatic changes,” Porter said.

Heat waves already more common in Lancaster

Because the National Weather Service does not readily archive heat index data, it’s difficult to say how many heat waves under Risk Factor’s definition have occurred this year.

But using a more common definition of three consecutive days when the temperature reaches or exceeds 90 F, Lancaster has had four heat waves this year, said Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center.

Two waves occurred in the past two weeks alone, with one between Aug. 2 and 4 and another between Aug 7 and Aug. 9, according to Millersville’s weather data.

Overnight low temperatures are “significantly higher” than they were 30 to 40 years ago, and the hottest May, July, August, September and Octobers on record have all happened in the past two decades, Elliott said.

A national report from the Environmental Protection Agency found heat waves in major cities have become more frequent, longer and more intense since the 1960s.

The number of days when the heat index reaches or exceeds 100 F likely will grow in the future as the climate warms, Elliott said. The risk varies across parts of Lancaster where corn crops contribute to higher humidity by releasing moisture from their leaves, which can increase the heat index in corn fields by as much as 5 to 10 degrees, he added.

“Although the rate of warming over the next two to three decades and beyond is uncertain and can vary based on the greenhouse gas projections used in a model, all scenarios indicate a warming climate that will adversely impact lives and property,” Elliott said.