When the renovated Roberto Clemente Field in southeast Lancaster was dedicated this spring, Boys & Girls Club CEO Karen Schloer said it had “the ability to level the playing field for our kids.”
That promise is being fulfilled, she said: The facility has seen robust use since its debut in September 2018 and is earning glowing reviews.
According to data compiled by the club, more than 3,000 individual children participated in at least one activity at the field over the course of its first year. Many have been there dozens of times.
It’s being used regularly by gym classes, varsity teams, sports leagues and other organizations. Meanwhile, the Boys & Girls Club clubhouse next door, which opened in June, saw an average daily attendance of 75 this summer.
“I’m super satisfied and really proud of the numbers,” Schloer said.
One highlight was “Celebration of Sport,” a late-April collaboration with the Lancaster Recreation Commission and the School District of Lancaster. About 250 participants were involved in what’s planned to become an annual event, and it won an award from the Aspen Institute.
The site’s full name is Roberto Clemente Field at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Park. Located at the corner of South Duke and Dauphin streets, it boasts artificial turf, digital scoreboards and other up-to-date amenities following a $1.2 million renovation that took nearly a year.
The club makes the field available free of charge. Organizations must go through an application process and show proof of insurance.
Pleased users
“We are using it as much as we can,” CJ Freeman said. A health and physical literacy specialist at the school district, Freeman spends half her time teaching physical education at nearby King Elementary School.
The renovated field is “100%” better than it was before, she said.
Brian Ombiji is CEO of the AFC Lancaster Lions, a soccer program focused on developing elite players. About 70 children from pre-K to college-age participate.
“Roberto Clemente Park has been vital for our scholar athletes,” he said. The facilities are excellent and the location is within walking distance for players.
Christina Portelli, who coaches McCaskey varsity girls soccer, said summer practice at Clemente Field went so well that she inaugurated “turf Tuesdays” this fall. The team plays about one-third of its games on artificial turf, so practicing at Clemente gives the team valuable exposure to the different speed and touch compared with natural grass, she said.
Some in the neighborhood complained about the formerly open field being fenced off. It had to be, for security reasons, Schloer said, but she said the club has done everything it can to make the field available for community use.
Through August, Clemente Field was open to the public and staffed for 64 community days, according to the club’s records. Neighborhood groups are welcome to sign up to use it.
In addition, the club has commissioned neighborhood “MVPs,” individuals who are authorized to unlock the field for informal use. They’re expected to keep an eye on activities and make sure the rules are being followed.
That’s important so the turf can stay in good shape, Schloer said.
Going forward, the club plans to fine-tune the application process for using the field and continue building partnerships with nonprofits, youth programs and neighborhood groups, Schloer said.