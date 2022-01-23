An NFL kicker is crediting a Lancaster city athletic apparel store for giving him the cleats he used to make a game-winning field goal in the waning seconds of a playoff game Saturday night.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould attributed his successful 45-yard field goal in the snow as time expired to the new seven-stud cleats he received from Angelo’s Soccer Corner, a soccer shoe store located at 360 Steel Way, in between Fruitville and Manheim pikes near the intersection of routes 30 and 283.

A new pair of cleats helped Robbie Gould kick his game-winning FG pic.twitter.com/mQiVyuHvym — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

“I needed that on the last kick for sure,” Gould said of the cleats following the Divisional Round game, which saw the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The cleats, typically used for playing soccer, were given to Gould last week, said Angelo Zalalas, namesake and president of Angelo’s Soccer Corner and a longtime family friend of Gould’s.

Zalalas, 64, has sent Gould numerous cleats over the years, “all of them soccer-specific,” he said.

Looking ahead to potential playoff opponents and knowing he could wind up playing in an environment like Green Bay, where the natural grass can make surfaces softer and muddier, Gould asked Zalalas several weeks ago to find him cleats that could handle tougher kicking environments.

The Nike Legend Elite SGs that Gould wore during the game are “specifically made for softer ground,” Zalalas said. “It penetrates the ground better and it gives you better traction. It prevents slippage and it prevents sliding, and it allows the kicker to maintain their form better.”

Those advantages worked exactly as intended in the game’s final seconds, when Gould lined up for the potential game-winner as snow was falling on the ground and the field had become softer due to the wear and tear of play.

“The shoes absolutely fit that occasion, no pun intended,” said Zalalas, who played soccer at the same school as Gould’s father did in the early 1980s and later supported Gould during his years of kicking at Penn State and the NFL with new cleats.

Even getting the shoes to Gould in time for the game was “a bit of an adventure,” Zalalas said. Gould typically wears a size-9 shoe, but the kicker suddenly asked for cleats a half-size up after he received them Tuesday, two days after the 49ers had defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round to advance to the next stage of the playoffs. Zalalas had to scramble to ship a pair of larger cleats to Gould by Wednesday before the team departed to Green Bay the following day.

Zalalas, who was watching the game, was hoping the shoes would work as intended, but knew the 17-year NFL veteran was capable of making the difficult kick.

“He’s very, very composed,” he said of Gould. “Like all good kickers, he’s got ice running through his veins.”

Gould, who Zalalas described as being “very classy and very humble,” always pays for the cleats he receives, though Zalalas said this time he plans on letting the estimated $240 price tag slide.

“I’m sure we’ll debate about it,” he said.

Zalalas was pleased the shoes were effective in the difficult kicking environment, but he said he felt happier for Gould on a personal level.

“It isn’t always about the shoes,” Zalalas said. “It felt good just knowing that he had succeeded”