More than two years after approving zoning changes that made it possible for housing to replace stores at Shops at Rockvale, East Lampeter Township officials still hadn’t seen a plan to redevelop the ailing Route 30 shopping center.

Approved in July 2020 at the request of the property’s owner, Wharton Realty Group, the zoning changes allow for 40% of the 65-arce shopping center to become residential, enabling a first-of-its-kind conversion in Lancaster County of commercial mall space to new housing.

When it won approval for the change, Wharton Realty presented some renderings of a reimagined center that included apartments above new commercial buildings at the shopping center that currently has 537,000-square-feet of commercial space.

But a more detailed “master plan” of a redevelopment was not forthcoming and the promised residential makeover of Rockvale drifted out of view as vacancies continued to mount.

However, this week, Rockvale’s murky future became a lot clearer as a new developer — New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes — unveiled its $100 million-plus plan to buy Rockvale and replace 267,000-square-feet of commercial space in the middle of the shopping center with 13 four-story apartment buildings expected to have a total of 416 residential units. Rockvale’s recent rezoning coupled with Fernmoor’s experience with large mixed-use developments means there may be the best chance yet to turn around the struggling shopping center by also making it a place for people to live.

“We’re trying to make this a signature project,” Fernmoor Homes President Jeffrey Fernbach told East Lampeter Township supervisors during a meeting Monday to discuss preliminary plans. “We just really want to make it something special.”

Because of the 2020 zoning change, Fernmoor is no longer faced with the prospect of achieving sometimes difficult regulatory approvals. Instead, it has a fairly clear path to add residential units to a shopping area on a large tract in a prime location that remains a shopping destination for visitors.

“The zoning being in place was key,” said Fernbach, who has 30 years’ experiences in real estate development.

‘In our wheelhouse’

The family-owned Fernmoor Homes has a background that makes it particularly suited to the challenge of remaking what was once the largest shopping center of its kind. The firm recently opened a Redner’s Market at a mixed-use development near Lewes, Delaware, where nearly half the 900 planned apartments, single-family homes and condominiums have been completed. And earlier this month it broke ground on a housing development near Downingtown in Chester County that will have 200 three-bedroom townhomes and 200 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

“This is pretty much up our alley,” Fernbach told LNP | LancasterOnline about the plans to redevelop Rockvale. “This needs a developer, not just an operator. There aren’t that many people that do both, and our company does. For us, it’s really in our wheelhouse.”

Fernbach said his firm was scheduled to close by this week on the property, declining to disclose the agreed-upon sale price. A detailed “master plan” for the property is slated to be reviewed next month by East Lampeter Township officials, but Fernbach said the formal submission would largely mirror the preliminary plan presented Monday to township officials.

The pending sale of the property could explain the delay by Wharton Realty Group in submitting its own detailed plan for redeveloping the property. The New Jersey-based real estate investment group, which specializes in turning round ailing shopping centers, bought Rockvale for $30 million at an auction in November 2017 after previous owners defaulted on the property’s $92.4 million mortgage.

A representative from Wharton Realty did not respond to a request for comment about its five-year ownership of Rockvale and its plans to sell the property.

A different direction

Soon after it bought Rockvale, Wharton Realty changed the center’s name from Rockvale Outlets to the Shops at Rockvale while upgrading some facades at the shopping center. Those efforts failed to generate a significant improvement in revenue or occupancy. Home to 120 stores at its peak, The Shops at Rockvale today lists 38 businesses, including outlet stores and restaurants.

In consultation with East Lampeter Township officials, Wharton Realty representatives subsequently began discussion the possibility of remaking Rockvale by building new housing, something Wharton Realty Group has not previously done but which was favored by township officials.

While Rockvale’s zoning allows the addition of a movie theater, daycare center, bank, laundromat or professional offices, the plan Fernmoor unveiled this week was limited to adding new apartment buildings and a clubhouse.

And while some previous concept buildings presented by Wharton Realty showed new buildings with apartments above first-floor retail, Fernmoor’s current concept only adds new apartment buildings in the middle of the center, which would still have stores on its western and eastern edges.

Fernbach said he has already been in touch with existing retail tenants, saying they have been enthusiastic about a plan that would eliminate most of the empty storefronts at the center. Moving tenants will happen over the next year, but Fernbach said demolition won’t likely start until fall of 2023 since securing all the necessary approvals will take about a year, he said.

While the approval process could be lengthy, officials who will render the decisions have been enthusiastic about the plan to remake Rockvale. At Monday’s meeting, supervisors once again lent support to the plan, encouraging Fernbach to consider adding even more housing units while mixing residential spaces in more with commercial areas.

“Initially, I like what we’re starting to see,” said John Blowers, chairman of the board of supervisors “Let’s keep moving. … I think you’re finding a board and a community that is saying, somethings going to catch, it’s going to finally hit and it’s going to move ahead.”

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.