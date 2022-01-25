Clair Brothers opens $4.9M Manheim facility (copy)

The exterior of the 1 Clair Blvd. facility in 2009, when it was occupied by Clair Brothers. The Manheim building will now house AES Clean Technology.

 Justin David Graybill/New Era

A top manufacturer of “clean rooms” used for making drugs and other products that require sterile environments will open a new $14.2 million Manheim factory as soon as this year.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced the plan this week, touting its role in attracting Montgomery County-based AES Clean Technology to maintain and expand its footprint in Pennsylvania.

The Wolf administration offered a $485,000 state economic development grant and a second $97,000 grant for training workers at the Manheim facility, a press release from the governor’s office said.

AES Technology’s corporate headquarters are in Montgomeryville, but its existing manufacturing facilities are limited to a location outside Atlanta. The new Manheim Location at 1 Clair Blvd. will be a next-generation facility for building clean rooms, AES President and CEO Grant Merrill told LNP | LancasterOnline.

The company uses prefabricated and carefully packaged construction designs so they can be quickly assembled at their destined sites – primarily factories making new drugs, medical devices and, yes, vaccines, Merrill said.

“I'm proud to say a huge majority of the COVID-19 vaccines that are produced in the U.S. are inside and AES clean room facility in one aspect or another,” Merril said.

This story will be updated.

