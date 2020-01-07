A Clay Township man was charged with raping and assaulting a girl under the age of 13 numerous times during a four-year period, said court documents.

Louis Allen Kohl, 62, of Sunflower Drive, sexually assaulted the girl, who was younger than 13 at the time of the offenses, from 2016 until Jan. 5, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Clay Township, according to a police complaint filed Sunday by Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Kohl is being held at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $250,000 bail.

Charges against him include two felony counts of rape of a child, one felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old, two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual assault with a child and related offenses, according to the police complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2020.

