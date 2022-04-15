A bridge replacement project on Kleinfeltersville Road in Clay Township will cause a closure and detour between May 2 and June 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The detour will use Route 897, Cocalico Road and Mount Airy Road, PennDOT said.

The bridge, located between Laurel Drive and Mountain Spring Road, will reopen after the June 14 expected completion date, PennDOT said.

The prime contractor for the $447,000 project is York Springs-based JVI Group Inc.

More information about infrastructure in Lancaster County, including completed work and significant projects, can be found at PennDOT’s website for District 8, which includes Lancaster County.