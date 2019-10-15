A Clay Township man is accused of improperly touching a 14-year-old boy, having the boy perform a sexual act and threatening to have the boy jailed if he told anyone, according to police.
Dale E. Stahl, 74, had hired the boy to work at his Forest Hill Road property and the assault happened Sept. 10, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.
Stahl is also chief engineer of the Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Company and a former Clay Township police officer for three decades, including serving as police chief.
A man reached at a phone number listed for Stahl's home said the accusations weren't true but that Stahl did not want to comment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the boy walked into a barn and saw Stahl standing with his genitals exposed, making no attempt to cover himself.
Later, Stahl pulled the boy's pants down and rubbed his genitals, according to the document. Stahl also masturbated in front of the boy and again touched the boy's genitals.
Stahl took the boy back to the farm the boy was staying at and told him: "I could have you in jail in two seconds if you tell anyone about what happened," according to the document.
The affidavit said when Stahl took the boy back, a friend of 30 years saw Stahl and later told police Stahl was "not acting normal" and said, "We did something today we shouldn't have," but didn't elaborate and changed the subject.
The boy told a family friend the next day what happened, weeping as he recounted it, the affidavit said. The person called Stahl, telling him the boy wouldn't be returning to work. Stahl then came to the person's house and demanded to talk with the boy and seemed agitated, the man told police.
The man told police he pitied the boy and regretted making him talk with Stahl.
Stahl is free after posting bond for $50,000. He is charged with indecent assault, corruption of a minor and related crimes.