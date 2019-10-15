A Clay Township man improperly touched a 14-year-old boy, had the boy perform a sexual act and threatened to have the boy jailed if he told anyone, according to police.
Dale E. Stahl, 74, hired the boy to work at his Forest Hill Road property and the assault happened Sept. 10, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police, who charged Stahl Tuesday.
Stahl is also chief engineer of the Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Company and was chief of the former Clay police department from 1973 to 1999.
A man reached at a phone number listed for Stahl's home said the accusations weren't true but that Stahl didn't want to comment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the boy walked into a barn and saw Stahl standing with his genitals exposed, making no attempt to cover himself. The boy continued working without acknowledging what he'd seen.
Later, Stahl pulled the boy's pants down and rubbed his genitals, according to the document. Stahl also masturbated in front of the boy and again touched the boy's genitals, it said.
At the end of the work day, Stahl took the boy back to the farm where the boy was staying and told him: "I could have you in jail in two seconds if you tell anyone about what happened," according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said when Stahl took the boy back, a friend of 30 years saw Stahl and later told police that Stahl was "not acting normal" and said, "We did something today we shouldn't have," but didn't elaborate and changed the subject.
The boy told a family friend the next day what happened, weeping as he recounted it, the affidavit said. The person called Stahl, telling him the boy wouldn't be returning to work. Stahl then came to the person's house and demanded to talk with the boy, the man told police. Stahl seemed different and acted excited and agitated, the man told police.
The man told police he pitied the boy and regretted making him talk with Stahl, the affidavit said.
Don Moyer, Durlach/Mount Airy's chief, said he learned of the charges Tuesday and was stunned.
"I would never, ever imagine or think he could do anything like this. He's around my kids all the time," he said. "He's an outstanding member of the community and he does tremendous work for the fire company."
Stahl would remain a member of the fire company unless he's convicted, Moyer said.
Stahl is charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, one count of corrupting a minor – both third-degree felonies, two counts of indecent exposure – a first-degree misdemeanor – and two counts of indecent assault – both second-degree felonies.
Stahl is free after posting bond for $50,000.