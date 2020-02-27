A Clay Township man tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane at Harrisburg International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to the TSA.

Officers found the gun as Harry Wade Hall's belongings were entering the X-ray machine, according to the Transportation Security Administration and airport police.

Hall, of the 200 block of Liberty Street, has a license to carry, according to authorities, but guns aren't allowed on carry-on luggage. He'll be charged by summons with disorderly conduct, according to police.

A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100, according to the TSA.

It's the first gun found at the airport this year, according to the TSA. Last year, seven gun were confiscated; six guns were confiscated in 2018 and in 2017, five in 2016 and three in 2015.

People are allowed to travel with guns, but they must be in a checked bag, unloaded, in a hard-shell case, locked and packed away from ammunition, according to the TSA.

Nationwide, 4,432 firearms were detected in carry-on bags in 2019, according to the TSA. Of them, 87% were loaded. The number of guns found last year marks a 5% increase over the 4,239 guns detected in 2018.

Editor's note: A correction has been made to this article. We originally reported that the man was from Ephrata. He is from Clay Township.