A Clay Township man lost thousands of dollars after purchasing bitcoin while following instructions from an online message on Tuesday, April 12, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The man called police to report that after he purchased the bitcoin, his savings account was depleted of $13,000, police said.

He bought the bitcoin after responding to a message online, according to police. The money was gone immediately.

Bitcoin is a crypto currency and operates independently of a central banking system.

According to a CNBC report, crypto scammers pulled in $14 billion in 2021, rising nearly 79% from 2020.