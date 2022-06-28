Durlach – Mount Airy Fire Chief Donald Moyer Jr. is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a minor at the fire station.

Moyer, 42, is charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, according to a criminal docket.

The charges stem from a complaint the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department received by executive leadership of the Durlach – Mount Airy Fire Department. Officials with that group got a report from a member of the fire department that Moyer had indecent contact with a minor, according to police.

Police determined Moyer inappropriately touched a teen on June 14. Following the contact, Moyer texted the teen and inferred to acts that would happen "next time," police said.

District Judge Tony Russell arraigned Moyer on his charges on Tuesday, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9:30 a.m. on July 11.

Moyer is currently free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.