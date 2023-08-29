A Clay Township couple tortured and starved a kitten, leaving it by a dumpster to die, according to police. The kitten later needed to be euthanized and the couple has been charged.

A witness told Northern Lancaster County Regional police he was mowing at Clay Elementary School on July 18 when he saw an SUV park near the dumpster when a woman, later identified as Kelly Wilson, 52, of Mollie Drive, dropped a cloth bag by the dumpster.

The witness got the SUV’s registration and went to look inside the bag, discovering a kitten in need of medical attention. He also said Wilson drove back two times to ensure the bag was still there.

The witness called his granddaughter who described the kitten as “skin and bones” in a police report. She told police when she bathed the kitten she could feel each rib.

The witness’s granddaughter brought the kitten to a veterinarian at Pet Emergency Treatment Specialties at 930 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, where it went into cardiac arrest. The vet was able to revive the kitten, but it was in very bad shape.

The vet said the kitten was a one on the Body Condition Scale, indicating it was severely underweight, with normal cats of that age rating around three or four on a scale of nine. Police said the kitten was so malnourished it equated to torture. The kitten needed to be euthanized because its temperature and blood sugar were critically low.

The witness and his granddaughter could not be reached Tuesday.

Police tracked the SUV’s registration to Kelly Wilson and her husband, Michael, 56. Police said they admitted to abandoning the kitten at the dumpster, with Michael Wilson saying he was driving. Efforts to reach the Wilsons on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Kelly Wilson is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and Michael Wilson is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated cruelty to animals, which are third degree felonies. Both are free on $10,000 bail.