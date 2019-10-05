'Classic textbook' use of AED credited with saving veterans life at Mount Joy Giant

Sept. 5 had been like any other day at the Giant supermarket in Mount Joy until shoppers heard a loud thud at the self-checkout section.

“Someone help! Call 911!” an employee yelled.

Shopper Emily Hribick, with her 2-year-old daughter in tow, rushed to the scene and found 74-year-old Richard Mohr on the ground.

The Marine veteran and father of three had suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

If You Go What: Cardiac arrest save ceremony.

Where: Giant Food Store at 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

When: 11 a.m. today.

Notable: Richard Mohr will donate an AED provided by a manufacturer to the Mount Joy VFW where he works. He will also meet Kearia Ryan and Amy Derr, two of the women who have been credited with helping save his life.

Hribick, 32, a pediatric physical therapist, knew what she needed to do, quickly checking for a pulse and not finding one. She started performing CPR and began chest compressions.

Another woman, Kearia Ryan, 29, ran over and asked if the store had an automated external defibrillator. It did.

Hribick, Ryan and a third woman who came to assist, Amy Derr, 29, began taking turns with compressions as the AED did what it was intended to do — test and correct Mohr’s heart’s arrhythmia through electric shocks.

Within minutes of three shocks, Mohr began breathing and shortly after that, regained consciousness.

The incident was called a “classic textbook save” by emergency responders, who say such compressions and the availability of life-saving equipment made all the difference.

Lucky to be alive

Mohr, who received two stents and a pacemaker after the incident, was in good spirits and in good humor when reached by LNP Friday.

He recalled his conversation with Susquehanna Valley EMS Paramedic Robert Walker, who said he was lucky to be alive.

“You talk about luck ... Real luck would be me hitting the Powerball this weekend,” Mohr said. “But I’ll settle for this.”

Walker was especially pleased with how the three women reacted at such a stressful moment.

“When I went back to work I told my co-workers, ‘Wow, I wish I could’ve videoed that,’” he said. “It was such a picture-perfect response to what should happen.”

Mohr was in especially good hands that day. Hribick, Ryan and Derr are CPR-certified health care providers.

“I definitely feel God placed me there at the right time,” Ryan said.

Mohr said he wasn’t sure what he would say to the three women who helped save his life.

“I’m one of those guys that judge people by what they do, not by what they say,” he said. “These are actually people that did something ... and that’s why I’m here today.”