Ryan Bedi reflected on 12 years of “lots of learning” in his address to his fellow Donegal High School graduating class Thursday night.

Walking through the school’s gymnasium to the auditorium, the 236 enthusiastic students waved and hugged family members as they settled in for their graduation ceremony.

Bedi, the graduating class’ president, talked about the “unique” high school experience his class had, with masking and a “two week vacation” resulting from the pandemic.

“Many things have paved the way for high school,” Bedi said. “The good, the bad, and the ugly. Nevertheless, each of the little moments throughout school define who each of us is every single day.”

Valedictorian Hunter Gehman addressed the Class of 2022 and encouraged her classmates to work on themselves, hold themselves accountable and to be prepared for “adversity” in the world ahead.

“While we’ve all heard it a million times by now, the unexpected and disruptive COVID-19 pandemic completely upended our high school experience, and yet, everyone pushed onward to succeed,” Gehman said. “While it has obviously caused a terrible last couple of years, one positive resulting from the pandemic was our newfound ability to adapt to change.”

Gehman also encouraged the graduating seniors to better their lives and the lives around them by educating and communities in a “broken world.”

“Embrace change and use it to transform the world,” Gehman said.

Salutatorian Diavionne Musser talked about the growth and shared experiences the Class of 2022 had from high school.

“Whatever you do, I hope you all inspire others,” Musser said. “I think we should constantly strive for better moments. Freedom encourages growth, so this is a prime time for us to seek experiences that are not only enjoyable, but make us better people.”

High school Principal John Haldeman presented awards to several seniors and an American flag to exchange student Marcel Robirola.

Haldeman reflected on his time with the senior class as he held up an hourglass and presented the class to Superintendent J. Michael Lausch, who reminiscenced with the class before the graduates received their diplomas.

“I want you to identify at least one person in your life that loved you enough to tell you the truth, even if the truth hurts,” Lausch said. “If they truly love and care about you, they are going to be honest with you.”

The family of Seth Nornhold, a member of the Class of 2022 who died in July 2020 of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, accepted his diploma.