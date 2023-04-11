Thousands of Lancaster County high school students from the county’s public school system as well as its two largest private schools and Lancaster County Academy will graduate during commencement ceremonies at the end of May and early June.
Here are the dates, times and locations for the 20 graduation ceremonies:
Wednesday, May 24
Hempfield High School
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Georgelis Law Firm Stadium at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., East Hempfield Township (Note: Rain date is Thursday, May 25)
Thursday, May 25
Elizabethtown Area High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: LCBC Manheim campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township
Wednesday, May 31
Pequea Valley High School
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., Lancaster city
Penn Manor High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Franklin & Marshall College Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster city
McCaskey High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster city
Thursday, June 1
Columbia High School
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Columbia High School auditorium, Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia
Lancaster Catholic High School
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Lancaster Catholic High School stadium, 1251 Marshall Ave., Lancaster city (Note: If there is any prediction for rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Berger Gym at the high school, 650 Juliette Ave., Manheim Township)
Manheim Township High School
- Time: 6:45 p.m.
- Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Friday, June 2
Lampeter-Strasburg High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Pioneer Field at JK Mechanical Stadium, 1600 Book Road, West Lampeter Township (Note: Inside high school performing arts center – same address – if there is bad weather)
Warwick High School
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Saturday, June 3
Lancaster Mennonite High School
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Lancaster Mennonite School Calvin & Janet High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Hwy. East, East Lampeter Township
Lancaster County Academy
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Location: Cross Roads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy Borough
Monday, June 5
Cocalico High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Tuesday, June 6
Conestoga Valley High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township
Donegal High School
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Donegal Athletic Complex Stadium, 1025 Koser Road, East Donegal Township (Note: In high school auditorium – same address – if there is bad weather)
Solanco High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, East Drumore Township
Wednesday, June 7
Ephrata Senior High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: War Memorial Field, 18 Old Mill Road, Ephrata Borough
Garden Spot High School
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: High school gymnasium, 669 E. Main St., New Holland
Octorara Junior/Senior High School
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: In front of the high school, 228 Highland Road, West Fallowfield Township (Chester County)
Thursday, June 8
Manheim Central High School
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: LCBC Church, Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township