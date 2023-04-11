Thousands of Lancaster County high school students from the county’s public school system as well as its two largest private schools and Lancaster County Academy will graduate during commencement ceremonies at the end of May and early June.

Here are the dates, times and locations for the 20 graduation ceremonies:

Wednesday, May 24

Hempfield High School

Time : 6 p.m.

Location: Georgelis Law Firm Stadium at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., East Hempfield Township (Note: Rain date is Thursday, May 25)



Thursday, May 25

Elizabethtown Area High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: LCBC Manheim campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township

Wednesday, May 31

Pequea Valley High School

Time : 6:30 p.m.

Location: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., Lancaster city

Penn Manor High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: Franklin & Marshall College Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster city

McCaskey High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster city

Thursday, June 1

Columbia High School

Time : 6:30 p.m.

Location: Columbia High School auditorium, Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia

Lancaster Catholic High School

Time : 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lancaster Catholic High School stadium, 1251 Marshall Ave., Lancaster city (Note: If there is any prediction for rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Berger Gym at the high school, 650 Juliette Ave., Manheim Township)

Manheim Township High School

Time : 6:45 p.m.

Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Friday, June 2

Lampeter-Strasburg High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: Pioneer Field at JK Mechanical Stadium, 1600 Book Road, West Lampeter Township (Note: Inside high school performing arts center – same address – if there is bad weather)

Warwick High School

Time : 6:30 p.m.

Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Saturday, June 3

Lancaster Mennonite High School

Time : 10 a.m.

Location: Lancaster Mennonite School Calvin & Janet High Fine Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Hwy. East, East Lampeter Township

Lancaster County Academy

Time : 10:30 a.m.

Location: Cross Roads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy Borough

Monday, June 5

Cocalico High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Tuesday, June 6

Conestoga Valley High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Manheim Township

Donegal High School

Time : 6:30 p.m.

Location: Donegal Athletic Complex Stadium, 1025 Koser Road, East Donegal Township (Note: In high school auditorium – same address – if there is bad weather)

Solanco High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, East Drumore Township

Wednesday, June 7

Ephrata Senior High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Field, 18 Old Mill Road, Ephrata Borough

Garden Spot High School

Time : 6:30 p.m.

Location: High school gymnasium, 669 E. Main St., New Holland

Octorara Junior/Senior High School

Time : 6:30 p.m.

Location: In front of the high school, 228 Highland Road, West Fallowfield Township (Chester County)

Thursday, June 8

Manheim Central High School

Time : 7 p.m.

Location: LCBC Church, Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Rapho Township