Support grows for turning abandoned 'goat path'on Route 23 into a multi-use trail

Paving over a 5,000-foot strip of the abandoned Route 23 relief highway, better known as the “goat path,” has a become an odd rallying point for recreationists, farmland preservation advocates and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Claire Miller, Manheim Township teen charged in sister's death, moved to female state prison

Claire Elaina Miller, 14, who is charged with killing her sister last month in the family's Manheim Township home, has been moved from the Lancaster County Prison to a female-only state prison.

Miller was moved Thursday to the state correctional institution at Muncy, about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Lycoming County that housed 1,089 inmates as of Jan. 31.

Wolf signals that bars and restaurants to stay open for St. Patrick's Day; local establishments react

A downsized celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at local bars and restaurants this year will be far better than no celebration at all -- like last year.

That’s the sentiment of local bar and restaurant owners, reacting to word from Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokeswoman that he’s not thinking of tightening the restrictions on bar and restaurant operations, including alcohol sales, on March 17 “at this time.”

Dr. Lori: Worst places to display valuable paintings, collectibles in the home [art and antiques column]

It’s easy to spot obvious damage on your art, antiques and collectibles when you are considering spring cleaning.

Evidence, such as mold growing on your antique prints, a tear in an oil painting that grandma left to you or a huge crack in a 1950s ceramic cookie jar, is easy to identify.

The real question is: Can you stop it before it starts?

Pa. lawsuits against restaurants continue after COVID-19 restrictions loosen; 6 Lancaster County restaurants named

During nearly a year of restrictions on restaurants meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of dining rooms during the normally busy winter holidays was especially tough for restaurant owners.

Some ignored the rules, keeping their dining rooms open during the three-week period that ended Jan. 5. In response, enforcement was stepped up as the Wolf administration started issuing “closed by order” notices on the spot to restaurants found to be in violation, a first during the pandemic.

