Claire Miller pleads guilty but mentally ill in sister's stabbing death [update]

Claire Miller pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder Friday afternoon for fatally stabbing her sleeping 19-year-old sister Helen in the family’s Manheim Township home two years ago.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced Miller, who was 14 at the time of the killing, to 12½ to 40 years, to be served in a prison. She is now 16.

Under state law, guilty but mentally ill means Miller, "as a result of mental disease or defect, lacks substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of (her) conduct or to conform (her) conduct to the requirements of the law."

Miller, her brown hair pulled into a ponytail, spoke in a strong voice as Wright asked her a series of questions to ensure she understood what she was pleading guilty to and that she doing so knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily.

Miller told Wright when he asked if she had a mental illness that she had depression and an unidentified psychotic disorder for which she is being treated with medication.

She responded "No thank you, your honor" when Wright asked if she wanted to say anything.

Wright, speaking as a parent, said he could not imaging the conflicting emotions for Miller's parents. They were in the courtroom, but had no comment.

“The usual chasm between the prosecution and defense tables collapses today," Wright said. "Mr. and Mrs. Miller face the heartbreaking challenge of sitting in support of both the victim and the accused. For a family who has already faced such great loss, today’s proceedings undoubtedly risk intensifying the pain that has defined the past two years.”

Wright said he hoped the case's outcome “does not feel like a test of loyalties, but rather a space to hold grief and hope together for a different future. Mr. and Mrs. Miller, my hope is that Claire's period of incarceration is less about the loss of another daughter and more about the ability to move toward cultivating a vision of what healing looks like for each of you in your own way.”

In a statement after the hearing, District Attorney Heather Adams said prosecutors don't "dispute that Miller suffered from a mental health event at the time of this offense, but it legally did not excuse the conduct."

Adams said the sentence "holds her accountable for the crime committed, but balances the nature of this offense, her young age, her mental condition at the time and the protection of society."

Robert D. Beyer, Miller's attorney, said after the hearing that Miller "has shown marked improvements" and is still being treated.

He said the case highlights a “serious mental health crisis” affecting children.

“Some of our best and brightest children are fighting demons. Parents, educators, health care professionals and friends must be vigilant in assessing the behavior of our children in an effort to recognize the often subtle warning signs of mental illness,” Beyer said in a statement.

And the pandemic has exacerbated the problem, he said.

“They experienced fear as they watched their parents suddenly stay home from work, and their grandparents hospitalized and/or on ventilators. They wondered if they too would become ill. They experienced depression as their future plans of entering the workplace, going to college or engaging in extracurricular activities were placed on indefinite hold, or derailed altogether," Beyer said. "And they experienced anxiety, when the friendships they have forged were stripped from them by the shut down. Many remained alone and isolated in their bedrooms with only the internet to keep them company. These emotions make the struggle with mental illness even more unbearable.”

Following a hearing last summer that included medical experts for the defense and prosecution, another judge, David Workman, determined Miller had “multiple mental health diagnoses, including gender dysphoria and hallucinations.”

At that hearing, Beyer said Claire Miller believed she was stabbing a hallucination of a woman — a version of herself — that told her she was ugly and a failure.

Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy and was unable to move, was stabbed seven times.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller argued at the hearing that Claire Miller had been growing fixated with violence and homicide.

The purpose of the hearing was to determine whether Miller’s case should remain in adult court, or be transferred to juvenile court.

In Pennsylvania, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime, but a minor defendant can petition to have the case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21 if it serves the public interest.

Workman determined Miller should remain in adult court and she's been held at the county's Youth Intervention Center since last summer. Before that, she had been in the county prison. Then last March, she was transferred to the state correctional institution at Muncy.

Muncy, about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Lycoming County, is one of two female-only prisons in Pennsylvania.

Beyer said Miller will most likely serve her sentence at Muncy.

