Claire Elaina Miller, 14, who is charged with killing her sister last month in the family's Manheim Township home, has been moved from the Lancaster County Prison to a female-only state prison.

Miller was moved Thursday to the state correctional institution at Muncy, about 80 miles northwest of Lancaster in Clinton County that housed 1,089 inmates as of Jan. 31.

Lancaster Warden Cheryl Steberger said Miller was moved after the state Department of Corrections offered and in consultation with the district attorney's office, court officials and her attorney, who was unavailable Friday. Miller was moved Thursday.

Muncy offers secure, age-appropriate housing, Steberger said. In Lancaster, Miller had been housed in the adult women's section.

Miller is charged with one count of homicide. Under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime. Defendants can seek to have their case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21, by showing that doing so would serve the public’s interest.

According to Manheim Township police, Miller called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 21 and told them, hysterically, that she had killed her sister.

When officers arrived to the Clayton Road home, they found Helen Miller, 19, in a bedroom with a pillow over her face and a knife sticking out of her neck. Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy, had been stabbed repeatedly, an autopsy found.

About a half-hour later, a person told police they had been speaking by phone with Claire, though it’s not clear when the two were talking, and that Claire was suicidal and homicidal. Miller’s mugshot shows two what appears to be two fresh red scratches on her neck.

Miller's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 30 before Manheim Township District Judge David Miller.

For related coverage: