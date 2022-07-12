A claim on social media that local district courts are illegally charging defendants fees on court cases for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is not true, according to the sheriff’s office.

The post also suggests the FBI is investigating, which also is not true.

Michael Hess, solicitor for the sheriff’s office, said he became aware of the post Sunday.

Hess said he spoke to an FBI attorney Monday, and the FBI will be contacting the person believed to be responsible.

“We believe this anonymous and salacious post was perpetrated by a particular individual who has an ax to grind against the county for recent action taken against him. I cannot provide further information on the identification, as an investigation is underway,” Hess said.

The post claims more than $2.5 million in illegal fees have been collected since 2016 by deputy sheriffs for work they didn’t do.

Hess said the fees referred to are authorized by law.

“They are not improper, not illegal, and are certainly not ‘theft’ by the county,” Hess said in an email.

The FBI on Monday told LNP|LancasterOnline, “The FBI has been made aware of the social media posting. It did not originate with us.”