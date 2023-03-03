The annual Civitas Chicken Barbecue event has been canceled for the foreseeable future, with owners citing rising costs, decreasing demand and an absence of volunteers.

"This was a very difficult decision for us to make because so many people have been a part of this event for decades. But it no longer makes financial sense for us to expend the effort it takes to run this huge undertaking for the small return we are now generating,” Civitas President, Nicki Nafziger wrote in a news release Friday.

Civitas is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to preserve Long's Park, support high-risk youths, and raise funds for other local nonprofits. Nafziger noted that Civitas is financially stable and will seek grant applications to fulfil the organization's needs. Nafziger said the organization also has built a cash reserve to support its charitable giving for the time being.

“We are currently planning other fundraisers in the year to come. Our commitment to local community service and providing support to local Civiteen Clubs remains intact," Nafziger wrote in the release.

The chicken barbecue has been a Lancaster tradition since 1953, with 69 different events, originally run by the Sertoma Club of Lancaster, which became Civitas in 2019.

Previous coverage of Civitas Chicken BBQ

MORE: Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue returns to Long's Park today; Here's how to get tickets

PHOTOS: Tradition continues with the Civitas Chicken Barbecue

MORE: 40-year chicken barbecue vet patrols the pits at annual Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue