Civil War reenactor from Manheim hopes to continue annual Gettysburg event

This week’s news that Gettysburg Anniversary Committee wouldn’t hold its annual Civil War reenactment next July set off volleys of online discussion.

Among those with an opinion was Dustin Heisey, a 40-year-old truck driver from Manheim who has been participating in Civil War reenactments since he was 14 years old.

Heisey, who even held his June wedding at the battlefield in Gettysburg, posted on one Facebook page to say that he would gladly organize the event next year.

To his surprise, Heisey says he quickly got positive feedback on his idea, including from media outlets who ran with the story of the Civil War reenactor who had volunteered to revive the canceled event.

‘I have a lot of very big hurdles’

While Heisey acknowledges he’ll have to act quickly to get things organized for next year, he’s moving ahead with plans that include securing a property in or around Gettysburg for the event, raising money and buying insurance.

“There are a lot of steps to take before we can say this is definitely. going to take place next year. I have a lot of very big hurdles,” he said.

If he pulls it together, Heisey says he will emphasize historic authenticity, saying the Gettysburg Anniversary Committee’s event has had a “circus sideshow atmosphere that isn’t conductive to historical reenactment.”

“I’m very reenactor oriented,” Heisey said. “My focus is not making a ton of money on this event. My focus is putting on a very good, quality historical event for both the reenactor and the spectator.”

Heisey, who organized a 2002 Civil War reenactment in Maytown, says that no matter what the committee does, he is moving ahead with his plans.

No one from the committee responded to a message LNP left for comment, but operations manager Randy Phiel told the Gettysburg Times that he considers the decision more as “hitting the pause button.”

Other reenactors skeptical

While supportive of the idea of a more historically authentic event, some local Civil War reenactors are skeptical about Heisey pulling it together in time for next July.

“I don’t see that happening,” said Brian Barr, a longtime Civil War reenactor from Willow Street who is a member of the Vincent’s Brigade, a Civil War reenactment group with members around the county. “Just the logistics of setting it up is rather extensive, overwhelming, one might see.”

Yet the 56-year-old Barr said he would welcome more historic authenticity, saying he has recently avoided going to Gettysburg since it was more of a “moneymaking event.”

Mark Lee, colonel of the Vincent’s Brigade, agrees, saying the Gettysburg organizers weren’t actively policing details such as reenactors with plastic containers or using ketchup and mustard, which a Civil War soldier wouldn’t have done.

Apart from that, the 66-year-old Lee said the Gettysburg event was becoming less special for reenactors since it was held every year, unlike reenactments of other major Civil War battles that are held every five years.

Plus, Lee noted the Gettysburg reenactment was held around the Fourth of July holiday during hot weather that made it tough for aging reenactors like himself.

“I will fight no more in Gettysburg,” said Lee, who lives in Rising Sun, Maryland.

Norris Flowers, president of Destination Gettysburg, said the tourist group would gladly work with anyone who wants to take it over.

“We’re sorry to lose the reenactment that’s been around for 25 years, it’s been a great program,” Flowers said. “But we still have a lot of Civil War products here and our visitors will have plenty to do.”