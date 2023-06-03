A proposed homeless shelter for young adults in southwest Lancaster city is on track to open in early 2025 after receiving approval from the city’s zoning hearing board.

Community Basics Inc. hopes to break ground in early 2024 on a three-story, nine-bedroom shelter at 759 Manor St., which is currently an empty lot. The facility, to be called Manor Youth House, would open about 12 months after the groundbreaking.

It “will offer a safe and supportive living environment for homeless youth and youth aging out of foster care,” Lisa Greener, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in an email Friday.

The shelter would serve people ages 18 to 25 who are homeless or who have aged out of foster care. Up to 12 people would live in the shelter at a time. The maximum stay for each resident would be 24 months.

The special exception granted by the zoning board Thursday night is required to operate a homeless shelter in the C-2 commercial zoning district, where the project is located. The board voted unanimously, 3-0, in favor of the special exception.

“Community Basics is pleased with the zoning approval from Lancaster City’s Zoning Hearing Board,” Greener wrote.

In 2021, 108 homeless youth were served by shelters or contacted by outreach workers in Lancaster County, according to data Greener provided from the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition. The number is likely higher if those staying with friends are included, she said.

Community Basics purchased the property from the city’s redevelopment authority. Lancaster City Council previously committed $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the project.

Manor Youth House would be the city’s first shelter exclusively for homeless youth. Community Basics, a developer and manager of affordable housing, will manage Manor Youth House in partnership with Valley Youth House, which serves hundreds of homeless youth in eastern Pennsylvania.

With zoning approval in hand, the next step for the project is getting land development approval from the city.

During Thursday’s hearing, Gail Groves Scott, who lives near Musser Park but owns a property in the southwest, spoke in support of the proposed shelter.

“I think this is really needed. It sounds like they meet all of the requirements and it’s not going to be detrimental to the neighborhood,” she said.