A downsized version of a proposed boutique hotel on the east side of Lancaster city was rejected by the city’s zoning hearing board Monday night.

Developer Kurtis Egan’s plans called for a 12-room, three-story hotel and restaurant at 218 E. Madison St. However the project faced organized opposition from neighbors, who cheered the board’s decision Monday.

“We really thought Kurtis did not have a valid plan. There’s no parking, no sidewalk on our block to have a hotel-restaurant,” said Randy Bucksner, who lives on the 200 block of East Madison Street.

Egan’s development group, East Madison Friends LLC, proposed converting a vacant one-story warehouse into a hotel and restaurant. The building is located in a residential zoning district, and was previously used by a painting company.

The developer needed the board’s approval to substitute one nonconforming use for another, which involved convincing the board that the hotel wouldn’t have a greater impact on the neighborhood than the warehouse did. He also needed approval to provide parking at a parking lot two blocks away.

Robert Shenk, the board’s chairman, said after Monday’s meeting that East Madison Friends did not show that the hotel would have less impact on the community than the existing warehouse.

“The ordinance is what it is,” he said.

Egan could appeal the zoning hearing board’s decision to Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. The 30-day period for appeals will start when the board issues its full written decision.

He said that he will await the board’s written decision before deciding his next steps. He declined any further comment on the decision.

He proposed the downsized hotel after the zoning hearing board rejected plans for a 20-room hotel on the site in January. He made changes in response to concerns from neighbors, including an inside loading area for trash, deliveries, and employee bike parking. He also pledged $25,000 to help fix the streets nearby.

Neighbors on Madison Street, who attended hearings wearing matching “East Madison United” t-shirts, opposed both proposals. They cited concerns about restaurant patrons, a loss of privacy, and extra truck traffic. They said even with the changes, the hotel did not fit on Madison Street, a narrow one-way street with one parking lane and narrow sidewalks.

Some residents on surrounding blocks did support the project. East Walnut Street resident Adam Taylor said during a zoning hearing in July that he moved to Lancaster city in part because new businesses were repurposing old industrial buildings like the warehouse.

“Our side of town deserves some nice developments, nice restaurants and nice choices,” he said.

Madison Street residents like Abbie Lau said they also appreciate living in a city that attracts new businesses, but didn’t feel their block was the place for the proposed hotel.

“Lancaster is thriving. People come from very far away to enjoy everything that it has to offer. However, a 24-hour establishment in a residential area has so many flaws, we can’t even list them,” Lau said.