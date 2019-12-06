A Lancaster city woman who was caught on video this summer beating her dog, a 1-year-old pitbull named "Trigger," will be under court supervision for nearly five years, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
Ashley Marie Gaston, 29, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated cruelty to an animal and two related misdemeanors -- one of which was corruption of minors -- on Thursday in Lancaster County court.
Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced her to time served, followed by roughly 20 months on parole and three years on probation. She spent three months in prison after the beating.
Previous coverage:
Gaston was also ordered to surrender ownership of "Trigger" and pay $3,009 in restitution fees for the care of the dog, according to the district attorney's office.
The beating left the young dog with cuts and bruises, including bruised lungs, according to the district attorney's office.
Gaston was videotaped kicking and stomping the dog's head and telling her 9-year-old son to help with the abuse, the district attorney's office said.
In court, she apologized to police, the city, her son and Trigger, according to the district attorney's office.