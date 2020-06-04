Lancaster city police arrested a man they said made statements about "burning down the police station" during Sunday’s protest.

Police are waiting for state police specialists to arrive on scene after a explosives detection K9 indicated "the presence of an odor that is part of their training," police said.

The streets around the 800 block of East King and Broad streets are shut down.

Eastbound traffic is blocked at East King and North Franklin streets; northbound traffic is blocked at South Broad and Conestoga streets; and Southbound traffic is blocked at North Broad and East Orange streets.

Police are asking that people avoid the area.

After a traffic stop around 8 a.m., Thursday morning, police arrested Gerald Grauert, who made comments about burning down the police station during the protests in the city on Sunday, police said.

Grauert was identified after police were made aware of his statements and photos of him were shared on social media, police said.

