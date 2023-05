Lancaster city police say a stabbing victim is in serious condition after an incident in the city Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Duke Street at 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. The victim was transported to a treatment facility. Police currently do not have anyone in custody and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Tom Ginder at 717-735-3345.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.