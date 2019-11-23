Lancaster city officials are hoping the second time will be the charm as they seek to unload a property on South Franklin Street that was formerly used by a waste-hauling business.
The city redevelopment authority issued its first request a year ago for proposals from private ventures interested in redeveloping the former Shell’s Disposal & Recycling Center property plus three adjacent sites totaling 1.3 acres.
But apart from one incomplete response, the solicitation came up empty. The authority then suspended its efforts to sell the property while the city considered what it termed “other alternatives.”
Recently, the city has fielded a few fresh inquiries, housing and economic development administrator Marisol Torres told the authority at its November meeting.
At her request, the board agreed to reissue the request for proposals. It's expected to be released Monday, Nov. 25, Torres said. Developers will have until the end of February to submit responses.
The city acquired the Shell’s property in a 2016 tax sale. It negotiated the purchase of the other three and transferred all four to the redevelopment authority.
The city says there is no “visible” environmental contamination at the Shell site, “but additional assessment may be required depending on proposed uses.”
At a neighborhood meeting in 2018, residents said they’d like to see a mixed-use project at the site, such as affordable housing with an education center or other community amenity. They oppose a development that would result in traffic congestion or noise.