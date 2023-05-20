City planners will give the public a first look at their development goals for Lancaster’s next decade and beyond at a community meeting on Wednesday.

The event at Millersville University’s Ware Center in downtown Lancaster will showcase maps and policies from a new comprehensive plan, something the city hasn’t completed since 1993. It will be the first of several opportunities for the public to weigh in on the plan before it goes to City Council for adoption this fall.

Details of the plan won’t be released to the public until Wednesday’s event, according to Douglas Smith, the city’s chief planner. Smith said over 300 people have signed up to attend. Materials from the event will also be posted the following day at ourfuturelancaster.com, a website set up by the city’s planning bureau.

City planners have previously said that the plan will focus on providing all members of the community with economic opportunities, access to city services and a healthy environment.

That involves looking at future land use, design, housing, transportation, parks, historic preservation, infrastructure, arts and community services.

Christopher Delfs, the city’s director of community and economic development, also declined to provide details on the plan when he updated City Council at their May meeting. He did provide a look back at the two-year process to create the plan.

“A comprehensive plan is about the physical growth and the change of the city, but we want to make sure that physical growth and change is creating opportunities for all,” he said.

A committee of 19 residents and business people assisted the planning bureau. More than 5,000 people provided feedback in person and through surveys, and 9,000 more participated online, he said.

During the council meeting, Mayor Danene Sorace praised the planners for their work, calling it a model for other cities across the country. She highlighted their outreach to residents who speak Swahili, Arabic, Haitian Creole and Spanish.

“I think for the first time in the city’s history this is a plan that is evolving from the voices of the residents – all residents – of the City of Lancaster,” Sorace said.

In a previous presentation to council last October, Smith said the issues raised by residents include the need for more affordable housing, safer city streets, and better connectivity with the Conestoga River.

The city has had three comprehensive plans in its history: 1929, 1946, and 1993. It took part in a regional plan in 2006.

Before the plan can be adopted, city planners have to follow a specific process laid out under state law. Delfs said the hope is to have City Council adopt it this fall.

The full draft plan will be released to the public, online and in print, on July 1.

The city planning commission will review the plan during its meetings in July and August. County planners, School District of Lancaster officials, and surrounding local governments will also get a chance to comment before it heads to council for a final vote.

“We’re getting very close to finalizing a community-driven vision that will guide the city’s growth and change over the next 20 years,” Delfs said.