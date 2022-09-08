The City of Lancaster will celebrate Welcoming Week Sept. 9-18, and several events are planned for Friday to mark the occasion.

Welcoming Week, an initiative of Welcoming America, encourages communities to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds in the spirit of fostering inclusivity.

The City of Lancaster has been a Certified Welcoming City through Welcoming America since 2019. Each certification is valid for three years, and the City is currently undergoing recertification. Representatives from the city consider the certification a reflection of the work it does, along with partners, to support its immigrant and refugee populations, according to a news release.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in Penn Square as the City presents the newly renamed Lancaster City Welcome Center, formerly the Visitor Center. Officials will speak on what it means for the City of Lancaster to be a Welcoming City, followed by live music and storytelling.

Later on Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m., musicians and dancers will perform in Penn Square. (Artist lineup is forthcoming, according to the news release.)

“Being a Certified Welcoming city is important to me because we are intentionally including everyone," Mayor Danene Sorace said in a news release. "Whether you’re a newcomer, or your family has been here for generations, I hope Lancaster feels like home."

For more information on City of Lancaster events, visit cityoflancasterpa.com.