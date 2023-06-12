Lancaster city officials have issued a boil water advisory for residents on West James Street after a water main broke Monday morning.

The city issued the warning at 10:30 a.m. due to a valve repair on the block. The warning has been issued for 300, 301, 302, 304, 306, 308, 310, 312, 314, 315, 316, 318, 320, 322, 324 and 326 W. James St.

The advisory from the city is to bring any water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before consuming, or to use bottled water. The water system is at a higher risk of bacterial, viral and parasitic contamination due to a drop or loss of water pressure in the system.

Residents should boil or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice from the city. Some high-risk residents, such as older people and infants, should seek information about safety risks from a health care provider or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

City spokeswoman Amber Strazzo Righter said one block of West James Street was affected by the line break between Mulberry and Charlotte. She said about two dozen homes and businesses were without water.

The city is working to fix the broken water main, and the advisory will stay in place until further notice. Residents can check if there have been any updates on the city's website or social media. Residents can also sign up for city alerts online.

For more information, residents can call the city water department’s water quality laboratory at 717-291-4818 or the water emergency line at 717-291-4816.