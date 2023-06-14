The City of Lancaster lifted a boil water advisory Wednesday morning for residents of West James Street that was prompted by a water main break on Monday.

West James Street residents and businesses initially received a notice from the city Monday that the water supply was at higher risk of bacterial, viral and parasitic infection due to the lower water pressure because of the break. They were advised to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before consuming or to use bottled water.

On Wednesday, flyers were left on front doors notifying residents that the water issue had been resolved and it was safe to consume without boiling. The advisory had been issued for 300, 301, 302, 304, 306, 308, 310, 312, 314, 315, 316, 318, 320, 322, 324 and 326 W. James St.

For more information, residents can call the city water department’s water quality laboratory at 717-291-4818 or the water emergency line at 717-291-4816.