A main break in the City of Lancaster Water System has forced the city's Water Department to issue a boil water advisory to residents of North Bausman Drive in Lancaster, as well as an address on Millersville Pike.

The advisory stated that the water system may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop/loss of water pressure within parts of the distribution system. Typically, this is the result of a pipeline break or pump failure.

Customers residing at 5-38 North Bausman Drive, as well as 1701 Millersville Pike, are urged to avoid drinking water without boiling it first. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

The department is currently working to correct the problem and will inform the public when the situation is resolved.

Affected customers may contact the Water Quality Laboratory at 717-291-4818 for more information before 4:15 p.m. After hours, the emergency hotline is 717-291-4816.