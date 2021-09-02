All Lancaster city water customers are being urged to voluntarily conserve water for 48 hours, starting Thursday evening, due to a reduction in water production.

In the wake of Hurricane Ida dumping heavy rain across Lancaster County, dirt and debris in the Conestoga and Susquehanna rivers have resulted in a 40 percent reduction in water production, according to a news release.

The City of Lancaster Bureau of Water’s 110,000 customers can continue using water but are asked to conserve it until Saturday. This includes customers in Lancaster city, Manheim Township, Manor Township, East Petersburg, Millersville, East Hempfield, West Hempfield, Lancaster Township, East Lampeter, West Lampeter and Pequea can continue using water but are asked to conserve it until Saturday.

“The water supply remains safe for consumption,” according to the release. “Customers should continue to use water as needed for drinking, cooking and essential cleaning.”

Lancaster County received between 3.5 and 8 inches of rain as the remnants of Ida passed through the region, according to the National Weather Service. The Conestoga River crested at 18.49 feet around 10 a.m. Thursday, putting it at the third highest level the river has ever been according to NWS.

The Susquehanna River at Marietta is projected to reach 49 feet by early Friday morning.

To conserve water, the City of Lancaster Bureau of Water suggests that customers avoid flushing toilets unnecessarily, avoid letting faucets run while brushing teeth or shaving, take short showers rather than baths and refrain from washing cars, hosing down sidewalks or filling pools.