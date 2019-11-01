Lancaster’s administration is telling City Council not to stand in the way of controversial public art proposed for the facade of the garage-library project at Ewell Plaza, the square recently renamed for Olympic champion Barney Ewell.
Council is set to discuss the issue in committee on Monday, Nov. 4, and could vote as early as Nov. 12.
If council votes against the project as it stands, that would not only “effectively remove the public art component,” but would “subvert the public art process,” the administration said in an email sent to council members and provided to LNP.
There isn’t enough time to retool the process or develop a new one, it says.
Approving the design, conversely, keeps the garage and library “on track,” the email says. The art can then be developed with public input and oversight from the city’s Public Art Advisory Board, which the email says comports with national “best practice.”
“No municipal body will make a final approval of the final work of art,” it says, “that is the nature and importance of a public art process.”
That’s preposterous, said Moirajeanne Fitzgerald, the retired owner of the city boutique Here to Timbuktu.
If City Council allows an unfinished concept to move forward, rather than insisting it be given a vote on the final version, it would be an “unprecedented abdication” of its responsibility and legal authority, she said.
Leroy Hopkins, president of the local African-American Historical Society, called the art “inappropriate” and the process flawed: “There’s a lack of transparency in this whole thing.”
A conceptual rendering
Lancaster established its Office of Public Art in 2010. The facade would be the city's largest public art project since then; the estimated $600,000 cost would be subsumed in the overall building cost.
The conceptual rendering, prepared by Miami-based R&R Studios, depicts brightly colored vertical tubing surrounding large text, and a stair tower encased in yellow glass.
Last month, after hearing Ewell's daughter, Denise, call the design "horrendous," the Historical Commission, which reviews new construction for compatibility with its environment, voted 6-1 to recommend City Council not approve it.
Commission members have said it’s gaudy and would clash with its neighbors. They also bridled at being given a preliminary conceptual design to rule on: A final design is normally required.
Multiple Gallery Row business owners told LNP they were disappointed at the selection committee’s and the Public Art Advisory Board’s lack of outreach to Lancaster’s many talented artists and the community at large.
Others in the arts community are reacting positively. Jessica Sponsler, who teaches classes on art history and public art at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, calls the initial design “very exciting” and said she looks forward to class discussions about it.
“I think it’ll start conversations,” she said. “I don’t see anything wrong with that.” Nor has the selection process been significantly different from those employed in other communities, she said.
Ismail Smith-Wade-El chairs City Council’s community planning committee and is council’s representative on the art board.
Council isn’t limited to an up-or-down vote, he said: It can impose conditions. He said he’d support requiring a “public outreach process” as part of an approval.
Smith-Wade-El said he’s all for “something bold” on the facade. He doesn’t want it to end up with bland art or no art at all.
“There’s never going to be a piece of art that makes everybody happy,” he said.