Firefighters are battling a building fire in Lancaster city.

Emergency crews responded to a dwelling fire on the 300 block of West Lemon Street Monday at 10:21 a.m. Monday, according to dispatch reports.

Dispatch reported the fire is on the second floor of a three-story building. It is not clear if there were any injuries.

Anthony Osborn, a resident of the building who lived with the owner, said that he had gone out to buy a pack of cigarettes; less than 10 minutes later, he returned to see smoke coming out of the back chimney and the second floor on fire.

He noted that the original wiring in the house was still intact from the early 1900's and said he was sad to lose a valuable German painting.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. I’m still in shock.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.