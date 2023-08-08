The City of Lancaster Water Bureau lifted a water conservation notice after an electrical issue at the Susquehanna Water Treatment plant limited production late Monday.

The bureau sent out a notice at 11:30 p.m. Monday asking residents to limit use to only essential needs so it can maintain adequate water pressure for critical operations, like medical facilities. It lifted the notice 1:54 p.m. Tuesday.

The notice was sent to all City of Lancaster water system customers.

The city supplies drinking water to 120,000 customers in the city and nine large suburbs, including East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manheim, Manor, Pequea, West Hempfield, West Lampeter Townships and Millersville Borough and supplies some water to West Earl, East Petersburg, Upper Leacock and Penn townships.

Christine Volkay-Hilditch, Lancaster's deputy director of utilities, said the electrical issue was corrected at 1 a.m. Tuesday but kept the conservation notice active out of an abundance of caution. She said the notice was scheduled to be lifted after the bureau boosted storage of treated water.

The bureau encouraged any customers with questions to contact the bureau’s water lab at 717-291-4818 Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at 717-291-4816 after hours.