The tractor-trailer traffic rumbling down Lancaster’s narrow streets is a big enough headache already, police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said.

The last thing the city needs is for those vehicles to be even larger and heavier, he told City Council at its committee meeting this month.

Council members agreed, unanimously passing a resolution this week opposing federal legislation that would increase size and weight limits.

It calls larger tractor-trailers “a danger and a detriment to the safety, health and welfare of our residents, our City and our nation.”

Their deployment would result in more wear and tear on roads and bridges, and the vibration they cause would increase the “detrimental impact” on Lancaster’s historic buildings, it says.

They could also pose more danger to cyclists, pedestrians and other motorists.

The statement aligns Lancaster with a broad coalition of police, municipal officials, safety engineers and independent truckers.

Pitted against them are the nation’s shipping behemoths, including Amazon, FedEx and UPS. They say they’re caught between a chronic truck driver shortage and the need to serve their customers in today’s era of one-day delivery.

They’re pushing for legislation that would allow each trailer on double-trailer trucks to be 33 feet long, up from 28 feet.

“This would instantly improve the efficiency and safety of truck operations across the nation’s congested freight network,” says Americans for Modern Transportation, a shipping industry advocacy group.

Another proposal would increase tractor-trailers’ maximum weight from 80,000 pounds to 91,000 pounds.

Both ideas are opposed by the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks. It says heavier tractor-trailers take longer to brake to a full stop and have a higher rollover risk “because the additional weight is typically stacked vertically."

The Americans for Modern Transportation group says there are safety enhancements that would mitigate those problems, such as electronic stability controls and automated emergency brakes.

City Council plans to forward its resolution to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who sits on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.

“Congressman Smucker appreciates the input of all constituents in Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District,” spokeswoman Diana London told LNP via email.

She said the second-term Republican “is continuing to evaluate this issue and will keep their thoughts in mind should it come before the committee.”

In other business Tuesday, City Council:

• Approved borrowing $9 million to replace the city’s fire stations on East and West King streets;

• Approved the transfer of two portions of Ewell Plaza to the Lancaster Parking Authority. The authority will incorporate one into the footprint for the library and garage it is about to build; the other is where the related retail building adjoining the Holiday Inn Lancaster will go.